Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons had their best season in 15 years, and they will look to close it out with a victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl on Friday afternoon. Wake Forest secured their first double-digit win season since 2006, and Rutgers is the only five-win team this bowl season as they replaced the Texas A&M Aggies in the Gator Bowl.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Wake Forest vs. Rutgers in the Gator Bowl on Friday, December 31st at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Wake Forest -16.5

Point Total: 63

Moneyline: Wake Forest -760, Rutgers +525

Gator Bowl betting splits against the spread

Wake Forest: (83% of handle, 64% percent of bets)

Rutgers: (17% of handle, 36% percent of bets)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.