Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Cincinnati live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Alabama Crimson Tide will enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 team in the country as they get ready for a Cotton Bowl matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats on New Year’s Eve. Alabama ran the table in their final seven games including an impressive showing in the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs. This is a big moment in the short history of the CFP with Cincinnati being the first Group of 5 team to ever crack the top four, and the Bearcats should be ready in what would be a classic David vs. Goliath story if they find a way to pull this off.

You can watch Alabama and Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, December 31st at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Alabama -14

Point Total: 57

Moneyline: Alabama -590, Cincinnati +425

Cotton Bowl Betting splits

Alabama: (85% of handle, 73% percent of bets)

Cincinnati: (15% of handle, 27% percent of bets)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.