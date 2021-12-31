Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Georgia live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The end of the second College Football Playoff semifinal game will be competing with New Year’s Eve plans across the country when the Michigan Wolverines take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. Oddsmakers suggest this will be the closer of the two CFP matchups with both programs having a lot to prove. Michigan cracked the top four for the first time in the Playoff’s short history, while Georgia has had all the talent to win it all for several years in that span but hasn’t finished the job.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Michigan vs. Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Friday, December 31st at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Georgia -7.5

Point Total: 45

Moneyline: Georgia -300, Michigan +235

Orange Bowl Betting splits

Michigan: (65% of handle, 66% percent of bets)

Georgia: (35% of handle, 34% percent of bets)

