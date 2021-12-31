Washington State vs. Central Michigan picks and best bets for 2021 Sun Bowl

After some deck shuffling following Miami pulling out due to COVID-19 issues, the Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX, will go on as planned on New Year’s Eve as the Washington State Cougars will battle the Central Michigan Chippewas. The game will kick off at noon ET on CBS.

This will be the culmination of a bizarre season for Washington State (7-5), who had to deal with the controversy surrounding head coach Nick Rolovich and his ultimate dismissal midway through the season. Despite that chaos, the Cougars still rallied to reach bowl eligibility and actually had a shot to claim the Pac-12 North title heading into the final week of the season. Wazzu was able to demolish archrival Washington 40-13 in Apple Cup to end the year.

Central Michigan (8-4) was originally destined for the Arizona Bowl before Boise State pulled out due to COVID-19 issues within its program. Instead of going home, both CMU and the MAC were quick on their feet and arranged for the Chippewas to make the five-hour trip from Tuscon, AZ, to El Paso, TX.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Washington State: 58th overall, 39th offense, 65th defense

Central Michigan: 82nd overall, 61st offense, 98th defense

Sun Bowl opt outs, injury updates

Washington State

RB Deon McIntosh Out - Undisclosed

Central Michigan

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Washington State: 8-4-ATS

Central Michigan: 7-5 ATS

Total

Washington State: Over 5-7

Central Michigan: Over 5-7

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Washington State -7

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Washington State -265, Central Michigan +215

Opening line: Washington State -7

Opening total: 57

Weather

49 degrees, 8 MPH winds South, 69% chance of rain

Washington State vs. Central Michigan: 2021 Sun Bowl Pick

Under 57.5

There’s multiple factors that plays into the under here. You have a game thrown together in the last week between two teams who will have some body clock issues with a 10 a.m. kick at local time. Throw in rain and the general weirdness of the Sun Bowl and this one will surely be a low-scoring battle.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.