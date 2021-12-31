College Football Playoff: Teams, odds, schedule, game time, more for 2022

We break down all there is to know about the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal and Championship.

The biggest day of the college football season is here, as the best four teams FBS take to the field to determine who will be the finalists and play for the national championship.

The winner of both the Orange Bowl and the Cotton Bowl will face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2022 CFP finalists

No. 1 Alabama (12-1, 8-1 SEC)

Alabama needed to win the SEC Championship over Georgia to ensure themselves a spot in the last four, which they did with a 41-24 win in Atlanta to cap off another conference crown. Led by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide are the favorites to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 2 Michigan (12-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

For the first time in Jim Harbaugh’s return to his alma mater, the Wolverines finally toppled Ohio State and reached the Big Ten Championship Game. With a 42-3 win over Iowa, their conference crown puts them in the CFP for the first time. With a stout defense and run game, look for a throwback style from UM if they’re to win the title.

No. 3 Georgia (12-1, 8-1 SEC)

While they looked like an unbeatable juggernaut during the regular season, and posted one of the best defenses in the history of college football, the Bulldogs fell to their old rival in Nick Saban and Alabama for the SEC Championship. If the school with the most recruiting stars of all can return to its roots defensively, they can still win their first national championship since 1980.

No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0, 9-0 AAC)

The first Group of Five team to ever reach the semifinals, the Bearcats will have the hearts of the casual fan if not the casual bettor. UC is also defensively-minded behind head coach Luke Fickell, and with sixth-year quarterback Desmond Ridder controlling the offense, they’ll need to make plenty of plays to advance past Alabama.