Jared Cook goes on COVID-19 list for Week 17

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ruling him out for the team’s Week 17 contest against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers are still in playoff contention but badly need to avoid a season sweep at the hands of Denver to keep those hopes alive.

Fantasy football implications

With Cook sidelined, Stephen Anderson becomes the primary red zone threat for the Chargers. Receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams could get a slight boost with Cook’s absence, but Los Angeles has only really used its tight ends near the red zone rather than between the 20s. There won’t be much fantasy dropoff for Justin Herbert, who had a rough outing against the Texans. Look for Anderson to be a streaming option at the position, but it might be best to look outside the Chargers roster for a tight end given the limited usage for the group overall.