Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, Sean Mannion to start Week 17 matchup

Friday update: Sean Mannion is being elevated from the COVID-19 list today and will start against the Packers this week, per Chris Tomasson.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cousins, who was vocal about not getting a COVID-19 vaccination, will not be able to test out of protocols before the Vikings important Sunday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Sean Mannion, who is the Vikings main backup quarterback, is also on the COVID-19 list, but still has a good shot of coming off the list just in time for the game. As long as he doesn’t show any symptoms, he should be able to go, but if not, rookie Kelly Mond would likely be called upon.

Fantasy football implications

Cousins is the best quarterback on the team by a good margin, so the offense will likely take an overall hit. Dalvin Cook will be leaned on more, but his efficiency could be hurt if the Packers focus on stopping him while not needing to put as many resources toward stopping Just Jefferson.