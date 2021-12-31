Jerry Jeudy placed on COVID-19 list for Week 17

The Denver Broncos are going to be short-handed this week when they face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. They were already possibly down wide receiver Tim Patrick, who is on the COVID-19 list, and now Jerry Jeudy has been placed on the list.

Per multiple sources: Bronco stars WR Jerry Jeudy, OLB Bradley Chubb going on COVID list today. Out vs Chargers. Massive loss on both sides of the ball. Broncos down Patrick, Jeudy at WR; Chubb, Weatherly, Cooper at OLB. Go get em, Vic. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 31, 2021

If Patrick and Jeudy are out for this game, we’ll likely see a lot of Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, Kendall Hinton and Albert Okwuegbunam. They will all have Drew Lock throwing to them, as Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol.

The Denver Broncos offense has been terrible of late, so I’d expect they will try to win with defense and the run game to slow down the Chargers offense and hide Lock’s inefficiencies.

Fantasy football implications

Sutton should see enough work to still be considered in fantasy, but Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon are probably the safest fantasy plays of the bunch against the Chargers poor run defense.