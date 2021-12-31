 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jerry Jeudy placed on COVID-19 list for Week 17

We break down the news that Jerry Jeudy has been placed on the COVID-19 list.

By Chet Gresham
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos catches a pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High on November 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are going to be short-handed this week when they face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. They were already possibly down wide receiver Tim Patrick, who is on the COVID-19 list, and now Jerry Jeudy has been placed on the list.

If Patrick and Jeudy are out for this game, we’ll likely see a lot of Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, Kendall Hinton and Albert Okwuegbunam. They will all have Drew Lock throwing to them, as Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol.

The Denver Broncos offense has been terrible of late, so I’d expect they will try to win with defense and the run game to slow down the Chargers offense and hide Lock’s inefficiencies.

Fantasy football implications

Sutton should see enough work to still be considered in fantasy, but Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon are probably the safest fantasy plays of the bunch against the Chargers poor run defense.

