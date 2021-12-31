 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

SGA, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell headline NBA injury report for Friday, Dec. 31

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Friday, December 31th and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Benjamin Zweiman and Chinmay Vaidya
Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards shoots a free throw during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 16, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

We’re almost into 2022. It’s New Year’s Eve and the NBA doesn’t care about your plans, they’re going to schedule a ton of games anyway. At least it gives us one last NBA DFS slate in the year 2021. Aside from the usual players in COVID-19 protocols, there are a few key injuries we’re going to monitor heading into the slate. Check below for the latest injury reports for each game, plus a bit of analysis.

NBA injury report, December 31st

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics

Deandre Ayton (protocols) OUT
JaVale McGee (protocols) OUT
Jae Crowder (protocols) OUT
Elfrid Payton (protocols) OUT

Jayson Tatum (protocols) OUT
Dennis Schroder (protocols) OUT
Aaron Nesmith (protocols) OUT
Enes Freedom (protocols) OUT

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

Alex Caruso (foot) OUT
Lonzo Ball (protocols) OUT
Alfonzo McKinnie (protocols) OUT
Tony Bradley (protocols) OUT

Malcolm Brogdon (protocols/Achilles) OUT
Chris Duarte (protocols) OUT
Isaiah Jackson (protocols) OUT
Jeremy Lamb (protocols) OUT

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

Luka Doncic (protocols) OUT
Willie Cauley-Stein (personal) OUT
Reggie Bullock (protocols) OUT
Brandon Knight (protocols) OUT
Tim Hardaway Jr. (protocols) OUT

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets

Jimmy Butler (ankle) Questionable
KZ Okpala (wrist) OUT
Duncan Robinson (protocols) OUT
Marcus Garrett (protocols) OUT
Kyle Lowry (protocols) OUT
Gabe Vincent (protocols) OUT
Max Strus (protocols) OUT
PJ Tucker (protocols) OUT

The Heat had their previous game on Wednesday postponed. We’ll see if they get enough bodies to play against the Rockets.

Kenyon Martin Jr. (protocols) OUT
Jae’Sean Tate (protocols) OUT
Garrison Mathews (protocols) OUT

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Bogdan Bogdanovic (protocols) OUT
Kevin Huerter (protocols) OUT
Gorgui Dieng (protocols) OUT
John Collins (protocols) OUT

Darius Garland (protocols) OUT
Jarrett Allen (conditioning) OUT
Ricky Rubio (knee) OUT

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

Paul George (elbow) OUT
Reggie Jackson (protocols) Questionable
Nicolas Batum (protocols) OUT
Ivica Zubac (protocols) OUT

Fred VanVleet (conditioning) OUT
OG Anunoby (conditioning) OUT
Scottie Barnes (conditioning) OUT
Precious Achiuwa (conditioning) Probable
Khem Birch (conditioning) Probable
Dalano Blanton (conditioning) Probable

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Dejounte Murray (protocols) OUT
Lonnie Walker (knee) Questionable

Xavier Tillman (protocols) OUT
Dillon Brooks (protocols) OUT

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Julius Randle (protocols) OUT
Danuel House Jr. (finger) OUT
Evan Fournier (ankle) Questionable

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) Questionable
Kenrich Williams (ankle) Questionable
Josh Giddey (protocols) OUT
Aleksej Pokusevski (protocols) OUT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz

Anthony Edwards (conditioning) Questionable
Jarred Vanderbilt (conditioning) Questionable
Taurean Prince (conditioning) Questionable
Karl-Anthony Towns (protocols) OUT
D’Angelo Russell (protocols) OUT

Donovan Mitchell (back) Probable
Mike Conley (rest) OUT
Joe Ingles (back) Questionable

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Anfernee Simons (protocols) OUT
Jusuf Nurkic (protocols) OUT
Robert Covington (protocols) OUT
Nassir Little (ankle) Probable

LeBron James (abdominal) Probable
Avery Bradley (head) Questionable

More From DraftKings Nation