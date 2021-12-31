SGA, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell headline NBA injury report for Friday, Dec. 31

We’re almost into 2022. It’s New Year’s Eve and the NBA doesn’t care about your plans, they’re going to schedule a ton of games anyway. At least it gives us one last NBA DFS slate in the year 2021. Aside from the usual players in COVID-19 protocols, there are a few key injuries we’re going to monitor heading into the slate. Check below for the latest injury reports for each game, plus a bit of analysis.
NBA injury report, December 31st
Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics
Deandre Ayton (protocols) OUT
JaVale McGee (protocols) OUT
Jae Crowder (protocols) OUT
Elfrid Payton (protocols) OUT
Jayson Tatum (protocols) OUT
Dennis Schroder (protocols) OUT
Aaron Nesmith (protocols) OUT
Enes Freedom (protocols) OUT
Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers
Alex Caruso (foot) OUT
Lonzo Ball (protocols) OUT
Alfonzo McKinnie (protocols) OUT
Tony Bradley (protocols) OUT
Malcolm Brogdon (protocols/Achilles) OUT
Chris Duarte (protocols) OUT
Isaiah Jackson (protocols) OUT
Jeremy Lamb (protocols) OUT
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
Luka Doncic (protocols) OUT
Willie Cauley-Stein (personal) OUT
Reggie Bullock (protocols) OUT
Brandon Knight (protocols) OUT
Tim Hardaway Jr. (protocols) OUT
Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets
Jimmy Butler (ankle) Questionable
KZ Okpala (wrist) OUT
Duncan Robinson (protocols) OUT
Marcus Garrett (protocols) OUT
Kyle Lowry (protocols) OUT
Gabe Vincent (protocols) OUT
Max Strus (protocols) OUT
PJ Tucker (protocols) OUT
The Heat had their previous game on Wednesday postponed. We’ll see if they get enough bodies to play against the Rockets.
Kenyon Martin Jr. (protocols) OUT
Jae’Sean Tate (protocols) OUT
Garrison Mathews (protocols) OUT
Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Bogdan Bogdanovic (protocols) OUT
Kevin Huerter (protocols) OUT
Gorgui Dieng (protocols) OUT
John Collins (protocols) OUT
Darius Garland (protocols) OUT
Jarrett Allen (conditioning) OUT
Ricky Rubio (knee) OUT
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
Paul George (elbow) OUT
Reggie Jackson (protocols) Questionable
Nicolas Batum (protocols) OUT
Ivica Zubac (protocols) OUT
Fred VanVleet (conditioning) OUT
OG Anunoby (conditioning) OUT
Scottie Barnes (conditioning) OUT
Precious Achiuwa (conditioning) Probable
Khem Birch (conditioning) Probable
Dalano Blanton (conditioning) Probable
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Dejounte Murray (protocols) OUT
Lonnie Walker (knee) Questionable
Xavier Tillman (protocols) OUT
Dillon Brooks (protocols) OUT
New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Julius Randle (protocols) OUT
Danuel House Jr. (finger) OUT
Evan Fournier (ankle) Questionable
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) Questionable
Kenrich Williams (ankle) Questionable
Josh Giddey (protocols) OUT
Aleksej Pokusevski (protocols) OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz
Anthony Edwards (conditioning) Questionable
Jarred Vanderbilt (conditioning) Questionable
Taurean Prince (conditioning) Questionable
Karl-Anthony Towns (protocols) OUT
D’Angelo Russell (protocols) OUT
Donovan Mitchell (back) Probable
Mike Conley (rest) OUT
Joe Ingles (back) Questionable
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Anfernee Simons (protocols) OUT
Jusuf Nurkic (protocols) OUT
Robert Covington (protocols) OUT
Nassir Little (ankle) Probable
LeBron James (abdominal) Probable
Avery Bradley (head) Questionable