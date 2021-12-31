SGA, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell headline NBA injury report for Friday, Dec. 31

We’re almost into 2022. It’s New Year’s Eve and the NBA doesn’t care about your plans, they’re going to schedule a ton of games anyway. At least it gives us one last NBA DFS slate in the year 2021. Aside from the usual players in COVID-19 protocols, there are a few key injuries we’re going to monitor heading into the slate. Check below for the latest injury reports for each game, plus a bit of analysis.

NBA injury report, December 31st

Deandre Ayton (protocols) OUT

JaVale McGee (protocols) OUT

Jae Crowder (protocols) OUT

Elfrid Payton (protocols) OUT

Jayson Tatum (protocols) OUT

Dennis Schroder (protocols) OUT

Aaron Nesmith (protocols) OUT

Enes Freedom (protocols) OUT

Alex Caruso (foot) OUT

Lonzo Ball (protocols) OUT

Alfonzo McKinnie (protocols) OUT

Tony Bradley (protocols) OUT

Malcolm Brogdon (protocols/Achilles) OUT

Chris Duarte (protocols) OUT

Isaiah Jackson (protocols) OUT

Jeremy Lamb (protocols) OUT

Luka Doncic (protocols) OUT

Willie Cauley-Stein (personal) OUT

Reggie Bullock (protocols) OUT

Brandon Knight (protocols) OUT

Tim Hardaway Jr. (protocols) OUT

Jimmy Butler (ankle) Questionable

KZ Okpala (wrist) OUT

Duncan Robinson (protocols) OUT

Marcus Garrett (protocols) OUT

Kyle Lowry (protocols) OUT

Gabe Vincent (protocols) OUT

Max Strus (protocols) OUT

PJ Tucker (protocols) OUT

The Heat had their previous game on Wednesday postponed. We’ll see if they get enough bodies to play against the Rockets.

Kenyon Martin Jr. (protocols) OUT

Jae’Sean Tate (protocols) OUT

Garrison Mathews (protocols) OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic (protocols) OUT

Kevin Huerter (protocols) OUT

Gorgui Dieng (protocols) OUT

John Collins (protocols) OUT

Darius Garland (protocols) OUT

Jarrett Allen (conditioning) OUT

Ricky Rubio (knee) OUT

Paul George (elbow) OUT

Reggie Jackson (protocols) Questionable

Nicolas Batum (protocols) OUT

Ivica Zubac (protocols) OUT

Fred VanVleet (conditioning) OUT

OG Anunoby (conditioning) OUT

Scottie Barnes (conditioning) OUT

Precious Achiuwa (conditioning) Probable

Khem Birch (conditioning) Probable

Dalano Blanton (conditioning) Probable

Dejounte Murray (protocols) OUT

Lonnie Walker (knee) Questionable

Xavier Tillman (protocols) OUT

Dillon Brooks (protocols) OUT

Julius Randle (protocols) OUT

Danuel House Jr. (finger) OUT

Evan Fournier (ankle) Questionable

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) Questionable

Kenrich Williams (ankle) Questionable

Josh Giddey (protocols) OUT

Aleksej Pokusevski (protocols) OUT

Anthony Edwards (conditioning) Questionable

Jarred Vanderbilt (conditioning) Questionable

Taurean Prince (conditioning) Questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns (protocols) OUT

D’Angelo Russell (protocols) OUT

Donovan Mitchell (back) Probable

Mike Conley (rest) OUT

Joe Ingles (back) Questionable

Anfernee Simons (protocols) OUT

Jusuf Nurkic (protocols) OUT

Robert Covington (protocols) OUT

Nassir Little (ankle) Probable

LeBron James (abdominal) Probable

Avery Bradley (head) Questionable