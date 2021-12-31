How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the December 31st episode

Beware seeing the ball drop for 2022, AEW fans will be treated to a special ‘New Year’s Smash’ edition of Rampage tonight at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. The episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, so beware of spoilers.

Three matches are on tap as the company officially closes the book on 2021.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, December 31

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Just a week after winning the TNT Championship for a third time, Cody Rhodes will be back in action when defending his belt against Ethan Page. As seen on Dynamite this past Wednesday, he’s continuing his feud with Men of the Year, so we’ll see what comes out of this title defense.

Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed issued a challenge to Darby Allin on this week’s episode of Dynamite, so we’re going to get a one-on-one battle between the two. Also on the show, we have a tag team street fight in the women’s division as Tay Conti and Anna Jay will battle The Bunny and Penelope Ford. We’ll also get a “technique” segment with Taz and Hook.