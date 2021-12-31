 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which bowl games are on New Year’s Day?

We go over which bowl games are set to be played on New Year’s Day and which teams will be playing.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

After an afternoon and night of College Football Playoff semifinal matchups on Friday, the sport put together a solid weening process by scheduling five bowl games for New Year’s Day from afternoon till night. Below is a look at the day’s slate with updated lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas

Kick off time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The Arkansas Razorbacks are 2.5-point favorites with -130 moneyline odds, making the Penn State Nittany Lions +110 underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5.

Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame

Kick off time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites with -130 moneyline odds, making the Oklahoma State Cowboys +110 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.5.

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Kick off time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The Kentucky Wildcats are 3-point favorites with -145 moneyline odds, making the Iowa Hawkeyes +125 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.

Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio State

Kick off time: 5:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 4-point favorites with -170 moneyline odds, making the Utah Utes +150 underdogs. The over/under is set at 64.

Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss

Kick off time: 8:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The Ole Miss Rebels are 1-point favorites with -125 moneyline odds, making the Iowa Hawkeyes +105 underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5.

