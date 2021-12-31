Which bowl games are on New Year’s Day?

After an afternoon and night of College Football Playoff semifinal matchups on Friday, the sport put together a solid weening process by scheduling five bowl games for New Year’s Day from afternoon till night. Below is a look at the day’s slate with updated lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas

Kick off time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The Arkansas Razorbacks are 2.5-point favorites with -130 moneyline odds, making the Penn State Nittany Lions +110 underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5.

Kick off time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites with -130 moneyline odds, making the Oklahoma State Cowboys +110 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.5.

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Kick off time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The Kentucky Wildcats are 3-point favorites with -145 moneyline odds, making the Iowa Hawkeyes +125 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.

Kick off time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 4-point favorites with -170 moneyline odds, making the Utah Utes +150 underdogs. The over/under is set at 64.

Kick off time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The Ole Miss Rebels are 1-point favorites with -125 moneyline odds, making the Iowa Hawkeyes +105 underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.