Blake Corum injury: Status of Michigan running back for Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

The Michigan Wolverines finally took down the Ohio State Buckeyes under Jim Harbaugh, and they were rewarded for it by qualifying for the College Football Playoff for the first time ever where they will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a New Year’s Eve matchup in the Orange Bowl. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and can be seen on ESPN.

Michigan ran the ball on nearly 60% of their offensive snaps heading into Friday night, and a big part of their offense has been running back Blake Corum.

Blake Corum: Orange Bowl injury updates

Corum has been limited late in the regular season and in the Big Ten Championship Game due t an ankle injury, but we’ll see how much the break helped in his recovery. Corum carried the ball at least 13 times in his first eight games of the season, but he has just 12 attempts since November.

Corum said he feels like he has everything back including his cutting ability, top-end speed and burst, and the Wolverines could use a big game from him to reach the national title game.

Corum is 61 yards away from reaching the 1,000-yard mark, and he would join fellow Michigan running back Hassan Haskins in accomplishing that feat this season as a strong running back combination. Corum is averaging 6.7 yards per carry with 939 yards and 11 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Haskins carried the ball 261 times this year for 1,288 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Michigan is a 7.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 46.