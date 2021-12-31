Ladd McConkey injury: Status of Georgia wide receiver for Orange Bowl vs. Michigan

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff for the second time in the event’s eight years of existence, and they will get things started with an Orange Bowl matchup against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday night. The game will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and can be seen on ESPN.

Georgia has an underrated passing attack that ranks No. 5 nationally in yards per pass attempt against FBS opponents, and true freshman Ladd McConkey is the team’s leading wide receiver.

Ladd McConkey: Orange Bowl injury updates

The injury McConkey is dealing with has yet to be disclosed, but it does not seem like it will have much of an impact on him during the Orange Bowl. Head coach Kirby Smart said McConkey has missed some time as he’s been a little banged up, but Smart expects him to be ready to play.

On the season, McConkey caught 28 passes for 430 yards with five touchdowns. He caught two passes for 35 yards with a touchdown in the SEC Championship loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. While is the top wide receiver on the team statistically, the Bulldogs’ best pass catcher has been true freshman tight end Brock Bowers, who caught 47 passes this season for 791 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Georgia is a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 46.