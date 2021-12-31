Kendall Milton injury: Status of Georgia running back for Orange Bowl vs. Michigan

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to get back to the College Football Playoff national championship for the second time in the last five years when they meet up with the Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and can be seen on ESPN.

Georgia’s rushing attack ranks No. 19 nationally in yards per rush attempt against FBS opponents, and the Bulldogs would love to get running back Kendall Milton back on the field.

Kendall Milton: Orange Bowl injury updates

Milton has not played in a game since mid-October with a strained MCL, and he missed each of the team’s last six games. He dressed for the SEC Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but Milton never took the field.

Straight from a reliable source, Milton’s dad - who has an awesome Twitter handle @fatherofballers - tweeted that his son is with the team, so we’ll see if he makes his return to the field on Friday night.

If Milton is deemed ready to play, it would likely be in a limited role as he hasn’t carried the ball more than 12 times in a game all season. It has been the Zamir White and James Cook show in the Georgia backfield, and that is likely to continue whether or not Milton is a part of the running back rotation.

In six games, Milton carried the ball 49 times for 243 yards with 5 yards per carry and one touchdown.

Georgia is a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 46.