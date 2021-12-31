When is the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship?

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be set after Friday’s semifinal games starting with the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats, followed by the nightcap when the Michigan Wolverines match up with the Georgia Bulldogs.

The game will be played on January 10th, 2022 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. With this matchup taking place in the Midwest in January, of course it’s in an indoor stadium, but this will be the first CFP national championship played from that region of the country.

The College Football Playoff is in its eight year of existence, and the Ohio State Buckeyes won the first event in the 2014 season when they knocked off the Oregon Ducks. Alabama is the defending champion and has the most titles in the CFP era with three, moving ahead of the Clemson Tigers, which have two. The only other team to win it is the LSU Tigers in the 2019 season.

Fans can check out the main broadcast on ESPN, but the network will likely announce what the MegaCast will look like, giving viewers the opportunity to watch the title game from a variety of different angles and viewpoints.

College Football Playoff National Championship info

Date: January 10, 2022

Kick off time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

