Where is the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship?

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on January 10, 2022. This is the eighth year of the CFP, and this is the first national title to take place in the Midwest.

The national title will feature the winner of Friday’s Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Cincinnati Bearcats game against the winner of the matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama is a 13.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and Georgia is favored by 7.5 points in the nightcap.

Lucas Oil Stadium opened in 2008 and has hosted premier events like the Final Four three times and the Super Bowl once. All 11 Big Ten Championship Games have been played at Lucas Oil Stadium including Michigan’s win over the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier this month.

College Football Playoff National Championship info

Date: January 10th, 2022

Kick off time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Current lines on DraftKings Sportsbook