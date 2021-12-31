NFL weather forecast for Chiefs vs. Bengals, what it means for fantasy and betting in Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals both come into Sunday’s matchup riding high. The Bengals soundly beat the Ravens last week to take over the AFC North lead while the Chiefs won with ease over the Steelers to extend their winning streak to eight games.

Both teams beed wins, as the Chiefs try to hold onto the No. 1 seed and the Bengals try to keep their division title and a home playoff game in their grasp.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Bengals vs. Chiefs in Week 17

It looks like this game will miss out on the rain associated with the cold front that hits Saturday night. There will still be a chance of precipitation on Sunday, but it falls to 40% along with the temperatures falling into the 30s.

It will be chilly on the field with north winds around 11 mph and a chance of rain mixed with snow, but unless that precipitation lingers in the area longer than expected, the game shouldn’t be marred with precipitation.

Fantasy/betting implications

Unless the rain/snow hits harder than expected, the weather shouldn’t have a significant impact on the outcome.