Who is Kirk Cousins’ backup for fantasy football

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been vocal about the fact that he is unvaccinated, and as we approach the close of the 2021 regular season, the Vikings are paying for it. Cousins is the latest quarterback to have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the reserve/COVID list on Thursday.

Due to his unvaccinated status, he will be OUT for the Vikings’ Week 17 matchup against the Packers in a crucial divisional game. Next up on the depth chart is Sean Mannion, who was placed on the COVID list on December 26th. With the new league rules, Mannion could possibly test out of protocols in time to start Sunday’s game. If he’s unable to clear protocols, rookie QB Kellen Mond will get the start.

The Vikings selected Mond with a 2021 3rd rounder as the 66th overall pick. At Texas A&M, Mond holds the all-time record for passing touchdowns, passing yards, completions and scrimmage yards. He attempted 51 passes in the preseason, completing 54.9% of those for 310 passing yards and an interception.