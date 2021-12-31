Report: Real Madrid planning to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in summer window

Real Madrid has devised a plan to land rising stars Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window, according to ESPN FC’s Mark Ogden. Per Ogden, Mbappe is expected to join the club after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires while Haaland’s release clause will be triggered to allow him to choose which club he wants to play for next. Real Madrid is considered the favorite to land Haaland, even though the Borussia Dortmund star is attracting significant attention from Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG.

Mbappe and Haaland are two of the most promising players in the world, who have already produced massive moments on all levels. That duo would be the future of the La Liga club, even with aging forward Karim Benzema continuing to produce at a high level. With Gareth Bale, Isco, Luka Modric and Marcelo all set to be free agents, Real Madrid will have the financial means to add both players.

Real Madrid is looking to strike while its rival club Barcelona is struggling financially. The club is already at the top of La Liga at the midway point of the season and is -1000 to win the league per DraftKings Sportsbook. Landing Mbappe and Haaland would seemingly allow Real Madrid to continue its dominance in Spain and beyond.