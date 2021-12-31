Becky Hammon agrees to head coaching deal with Las Vegas Aces, per report

Update: Hammon is also set to the GM of the Aces along with her head coaching role, per Khristina Williams.

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has agreed to a five-year deal to become head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Hammon has been a respected assistant under Gregg Popovich since 2014, but has struggled to land a head coaching job in the NBA. Per Wojnarowski, she plans to finish out the current NBA season with San Antonio.

Hammon was in the running for the Milwaukee Bucks general manager position a few years ago, and was considered for the Portland Trail Blazers vacancy this offseason. With this opportunity, she’ll be able to build a WNBA program while continuing to add to her resume to eventually land a NBA job.

A six-time WNBA All-Star, Hammon routinely made the league’s anniversary teams with the most recent edition being the 25th Year group. Her number has been retired by the San Antonio Stars.

The Stars actually relocated to become the Aces, so Hammon’s journey comes somewhat full circle. Las Vegas made the WNBA Finals in 2020 under Bill Laimbeer and has been a consistent playoff team but hopes to reach new heights under Hammon. The Aces are favored to win the 2022 WNBA title at +350, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.