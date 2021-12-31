Marquise Brown questionable with illness for Week 17

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown has officially been listed as questionable for Sunday’s Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The explosive wideout missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a non-COVID related illness, drawing the designation for the showdown.

Two big defensive losses for Ravens: CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) is out. OLB Odafe Oweh (foot) is doubtful. WR Marquise Brown (illness) is questionable after not practicing last 2 days. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 31, 2021

This is a concerning development for the Ravens considering how banged up they already are and the fact that they are currently fighting for their playoff lives. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the past two games with an ankle injury and he also has a questionable designation heading into this bout.

As for Brown himself, he hasn’t been as explosive as he was earlier in the season, but he’s still been a productive contributor to the Ravens’ offense. Through 14 games, he has caught 85 of 130 targets for 953 yards and six touchdowns.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers entering their respective semifinal or championship matchups should obviously stay glued to updates on Sunday morning. If he’s good to go, start him.