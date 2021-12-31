Kareem Hunt returns to practice as limited participant on Friday of Week 17

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday ahead of their Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hunt has been out of commission since Week 14 with an ankle injury and has also spent time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

#Browns are healthy as they've been all season heading into #Steelers game. Kareem Hunt (ankle) was back today and moved well. JOK was back from his illness and looked fast and explosive in early open drills. Idle: JJ3, Troy Hill and JC Tretter. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 31, 2021

This is positive news for the Browns to get one of their dynamic running backs back into the lineup, especially with them desperately fighting for their playoff lives. Like several members of the Browns offense, the veteran back has been hampered by various injuries all season long. Appearing in just eight games this season, he has 78 carries for 386 yards and five touchdowns.

Hunt had only recently returned from injury before going down against the Ravens in Week 14, registering only two carries for five rushing yards along with two receptions for 13 receiving yards in that contest.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status until gametime, but he may still not be 100% for Monday’s AFC North battle.