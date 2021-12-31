 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Emmanuel Sanders questionable for Week 17 with knee injury

We break down the news that Sanders is questionable to play in Week 17

By Chinmay Vaidya
Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Emmanuel Sanders of the Buffalo Bills works out prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders was not spotted at practice Friday, officially making him questionable to play in Sunday’s Week 17 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Sanders has had some big games with the Bills this year, but has battled through some injuries along the way.

Fantasy football implications

A knee problem is nothing to mess around with, especially for a guy who has a history of injuries. Sanders would be a strong value play in a favorable matchup against the Falcons, but look for Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie to be big factors if the receiver cannot go. The Bills will also get Cole Beasley back, so he’ll be good for a few targets here and there. It’s hard to pinpoint a secondary receiver worth playing in fantasy formats for this offense. Most managers should lean with Davis in the event Sanders does get ruled out for the contest.

