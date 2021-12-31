Vikings betting line moves a touchdown with Kirk Cousins out due to COVID-19

While how good a quarterback Kirk Cousins is has been the subject of plenty of debate since he entered the NFL 10 years ago, bettors have let it be known he’s certainly valued above a replacement by their action.

Since Cousins was put on the Minnesota Vikings COVID-19 list as an unvaccinated player on Friday, the markets have responded heavily. The Vikings opened as a 6.5-point underdog to the Green Bay Packers at DraftKings Sportsbook, and that number held steady all week. But it has moved to 13.5 with the news that backup QB Sean Mannion will be the starter.

Mannion is 45-74 career for 308 yards, with zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s started two NFL games in six seasons, his last being the final game of the 2019 season as the Vikings rested Cousins, where he was 12-21 for 126 yards with two interceptions.

So while Cousins might not be a world-beater and has just one playoff win in his career, it’s clear the wagering community doesn’t think much of the Oregon State product behind him. Or maybe Cousins is better than many think.

A loss on Sunday is enough in most scenarios to eliminate the Vikings from the 2021 NFL postseason.