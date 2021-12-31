Who is playing in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship?

Right now the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide lead the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats 17-3 at halftime of the Cotton Bowl. And if they hang on, they still might not be favored to repeat as the national champions of college football.

Just before kickoff, DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for the four possible scenarios of what could happen in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on January 10th. Here are the odds for each of the four potential outcomes based on who wins the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.

The winner of the Cotton Bowl will face the winner of the Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines, set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET from Miami on December 31st.

Georgia vs. Alabama

Odds: Georgia -2

Michigan vs. Alabama

Alabama -6

Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Georgia -14.5

Cincinnati vs. Michigan

Michigan -7

