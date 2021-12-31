Alabama dominates Cincinnati 27-6, advances to College Football Playoff title game

David did not conquer Goliath in Arlington, TX, on New Year’s Eve.

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide physically dominated the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday, walking out of the Cotton Bowl with a 27-6 victory. The Tide has now advanced to its sixth national championship game in seven years, where they will await the winner of Georgia vs. Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on January 10.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. set the tempo early for Alabama (13-1) and couldn’t be stopped on the ground, finishing with a career-high 204 rushing yards on an astounding 7.8 yards per carry. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young didn’t have an explosive, day, but got the job done with three passing touchdowns for the afternoon.

The Crimson Tide outgained the Bearcats 302-76 in the first half, and it wasn’t actually that close. Young was 12-20 for 130 yards and two touchdowns prior to intermission, and it seemed Cincinnati (13-1) was lucky to get away being down just 17-3 at the half.

The Bearcats struggled to get anything going offensively as senior QB Desmond Ridder proved ineffective. He went just 17-32 for 144 yards through the air as the AAC champs couldn’t put themselves in many scoring positions throughout the game. Facing fourth and 15 on the Alabama 19 in the third quarter, head coach Luke Fickell questionably decided to take the field goal while still trailing by two touchdowns. Those fatally proved to be the final points Cincinnati would put on the board for the rest of the ballgame.

That’s right folks. Even in a year where they looked somewhat vulnerable, the Tide is inevitable.