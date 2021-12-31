 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dax Hill injury/illness: Status of Michigan defensive back for Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

The player that was left behind by the Wolverines flew in last night, and is warming up in Miami.

By Collin Sherwin
Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill lines up on defense during the Big Ten Championship college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 4, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan cornerback Dax Hill appears to be a go for the Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs.

A junior from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Hill has 65 tackles and two interceptions this season for Michigan as well as seven passes defensed. He’s a major part of what the Wolverines do defensively, and is as needed in run support as coverage against a Georgia team that wants to move the ball on the ground as much as possible.

Hill was left behind as the team took their charter from Ann Arbor to South Florida with an undisclosed injury or illness. But he flew to Miami last night and appears to be a go for the game.

His appearance hasn’t moved the line so much, as the Wolverines remain a 7.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook as the teams head back to the locker room before getting ready for the coin toss at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

