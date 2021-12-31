Georgia flattens Michigan 34-11, advances to College Football Playoff championship game vs. Alabama

The Orange Bowl proved to be a total Red and Black onslaught.

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs took it to the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday, leaving Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with a 34-11 victory. The Dawgs have now advanced to the national championship game on January 10, where it will meet Alabama in a rematch of the SEC Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Opening the game with a Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers touchdown pass early in the first quarter, Georgia (13-1) never let Michigan (12-2) anywhere near their own area code for the entirety of the ballgame. By halftime, the Bulldogs found themselves up 27-3 and already plotting for their big revenge game against the Crimson Tide in the playoff final.

Led by Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean, the vicious UGA defense made life hell for UM quarterback Cade McNamara. Through three quarters, they recorded six tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles to completely shut the door on any hopes of a Wolverine comeback.

For the third time in 11 seasons and to the possible chagrin of those living outside of the states of Alabama and Georgia, we have an All-SEC national championship game to look forward to between the Tide and the Bulldogs. We’ll see if UGA can flip the result of lf the league title game from a month ago.