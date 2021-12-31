 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama

We got odds for the title game already, and the Orange Bowl still has 23 minutes to play.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett throws a pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the second quarter during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The fourth quarter of the Orange Bowl isn’t even here, but we’ve already got a line for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

In a rematch of the SEC Championship Game which Alabama won 41-24, Georgia still opens as the favorite. The No. 1 team by most statistical measures all season long, their defense remains one of the best in the history of the sport by most measures.

Alabama advanced via a 27-6 win over the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve. UC was the first team from the Group of Five to reach the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, but fell well short of the standard set by the defending national champions from Tuscaloosa.

2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -2.5
Total: 52.5
Moneyline: Georgia -145, Alabama +110

