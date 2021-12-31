Opening odds for 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama

The fourth quarter of the Orange Bowl isn’t even here, but we’ve already got a line for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

In a rematch of the SEC Championship Game which Alabama won 41-24, Georgia still opens as the favorite. The No. 1 team by most statistical measures all season long, their defense remains one of the best in the history of the sport by most measures.

Alabama advanced via a 27-6 win over the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve. UC was the first team from the Group of Five to reach the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, but fell well short of the standard set by the defending national champions from Tuscaloosa.

2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -2.5

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Georgia -145, Alabama +110

