How to watch American Conference Championship via live online stream: Houston vs. Cincinnati

The Houston Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats meet up this week for the American Conference Championship at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. A win here for Cincy will all but guarantee the first-ever spot in the CFP for a G5 team.

The Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 AAC) have a solid offense that can compete with anybody, but the true highlight of the team is their defense. The Cincy defense is allowing just 15.8 points per game, which is the third-fewest in the entire FBS. The unit is led by Myjai Sanders up front and Sauce Gardner in the defensive backfield. They were keeping games close in the middle of the season, but the last few weeks have utterly dominated their opponents, outscoring them 83-27 in the final two games of the regular season

The Cougars (11-1, 8-0 AAC) have flown a bit under the radar this season. They lost their opener to Texas Tech, but they’ve rattled off eight straight wins since. While the Bearcats dominate on defense, Houston has an electric offense led by Clayton Tune and Alton McCaskill. Outside of Notre Dame, they should provide the biggest test the Bearcats have seen all season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cincinnati is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -450 on the moneyline. That makes Houston a +340 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.