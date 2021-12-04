How to watch the ACC Championship game via live online stream: Wake Forest vs. Pitt

The Wake Forest Demon Decons and Pitt Panthers meet up in this week for the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Whoever wins this matchup will more than likely punch their ticket to a New Year’s 6 Bowl Game for the first time in a long time.

Wake Forest (10-2, 7-1 ACC) has been a bit of a shocker to fans all season. Their offense has been absurd, scoring nearly 43 points per game, which is the third most in all of the FBS. They started off the season strong, winning eight in a row in mostly dominating fashion, but over the last four weeks they’ve gone 2-2. They’re fine most of the time, but when facing another good offense they struggle since their defense ranks 91st in FBS and has given up over 40 points in three of their last four games.

Pitt (10-2, 7-1 ACC) has also been a surprise to most college football fans. QB Kenny Pickett has thrown for over 4,000 yards, 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. The Panther offense will be able to hang points on Wake too, they’re averaging 42.8 points per game which ranks fourth in the nation, right behind Wake. Pitt’s defense is a lot more steady than the Deacs’ too, allowing an average of just 23 points per contest.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -160 on the moneyline. That makes Wake Forest a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 71.