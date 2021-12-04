How to watch Big 12 Championship game via live online stream: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

The Baylor Bears and Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up this week for the Big 12 Conference Championship at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. A victory could propel the Cowboys into the CFP for the first time in program history.

Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) is unique when it comes to the Big 12. They’ve got a solid offense, but they’re built on their strong defense. The Pokes D is allowing just over 16 points per game, which ranked fifth in all of FBS.

Baylor (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) has already lost to OSU once this season, a 24-14 game in Stillwater early in the season. Just like OSU, their defense is stronger than the offense, ranking 17th in the nation allowing just 19 points per game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma State is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -240 on the moneyline. That makes Baylor a +195 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.