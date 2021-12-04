How to watch Big Ten Championship game via live online stream: Iowa vs. Michigan

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines meet up this week for the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The Hawkeye defense will try to stifle a powerful Wolverines rushing attack and block them from their first-ever CFP berth.

Michigan (11-1, 8-1 B1G) is coming off the program’s biggest win in the last 10 years, topping Ohio State and earning a spot in their first-ever Big Ten title game. The potent ground game of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum will need to have a big game against a good Iowa defense. But the Wolverines' defensive front of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo will make life tough for the Hawkeyes underwhelming offense.

Iowa (10-2, 7-2 B1G) started the season strong but faded down the stretch after two straight losses. Even in their season finale win over Nebraska, the Cornhuskers outplayed them but a few critical mistake bounced Iowa’s way and helped them earn a spot in this game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan is a 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -490 on the moneyline. That makes Iowa a +360 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 43.5.