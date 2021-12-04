How to watch Mountain West Championship game via live online stream: Utah State vs. San Diego State

The Utah State Aggies and San Diego State Aztecs meet up this week in the Mountain West Championship at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Punt God is playing so you better be parked in front of your TV.

SDSU (11-1, 7-1 MWC) has been on fire this season. The offense has been fine, scoring about 27 points per game, but their defense has been lights out. They allow their opponents to score an average of just 17 points per game, which ranks 10th in the nation. A big reason is that the opposition always has to drive the length of the field thanks to Punt God Matt Araiza. He’s averaging over 50 yards per punt and is a true weapon in terms of flipping the field. A win would secure the first 12 win season in program history for the Aztecs.

Utah State (9-3, 6-2 MWC) started the season shaky but got right thanks to a five-game win streak during the middle of the season. But they fell to Wyoming recently and the Cowboys utterly dominated the Aggies, defeating them 44-17. They’ve gotten by thanks to a weak schedule, ranking 109th out of 130 in the nation. But they’ve looked good most of the season, so that’s not to say they don’t have a chance against SDSU.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

San Diego State is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -225 on the moneyline. That makes Utah State a +185 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.5.