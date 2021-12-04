How to watch Mid-American Championship game via live online stream: Northern Illinois vs. Kent State

The Northern Illinois Huskies and Kent State Golden Flashes meet up this week for the Mid-American Conference Championship game Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. It’s the final MACtion game of the season and I think we’re all a bit sad about that.

Northern Illinois (8-4, 6-2 MAC) has loved to live on the edge this season. They were picked to finish last in the MAC West, but ended up on top of the division after a ton of close games. The Huskies have played in nine games decided by one score or less and have won seven of them. A few bounces go in another direction and NIU is 1-11 or 10-2. Truly a chaos team if there ever was one.

Kent State (7-5, 6-2 MAC) has been a bit more stable this season. When you watch the Golden Flashes, you know what you’re in for. A solid team offense that’s going to keep the ball on the ground and a defense that leaves a lot to be desired, ranking 116th in the nation on points allowed. They’ve only held one FBS opponent under 20 points all season and have given up 40 or more five times this year.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kent State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -160 on the moneyline. That makes NIU a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 74.5.