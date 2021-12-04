How to watch the Sun Belt Championship game via live online stream: Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns meet up this week for the Sun Belt Championship at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. It will be the last game UL coach Billy Napier is with the Ragin’ Cajuns before he head to Gainesville to take the Florida head coaching gig.

Louisiana (11-1, 8-0 Sun Belt) has been cruising this season. Their defense is ranked in the top-15 in the nation, allowing just 18.5 points per game. These two teams met before earlier this season, with Louisiana coming away with a resounding 41-13 win. The only loss the Ragin Cajuns have this season came against Texas in week one, since then they’ve rattled off 10 straight wins.

App State (10-2, 7-1) only real blemish on its record came against Louisiana. They lost a close game to Miami in week two as well, but it was a two-point loss to a Power 5 team as opposed to a 28 point defeat at the hands of a conference foe. But this is a different team than they were the first time they met. The Mountaineers come into the title game playing the best football they have all season. They’re in the midst of a six-game winning streak and have held their last three opponents to seven points or fewer.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Appalachian State is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -145 on the moneyline. That makes Louisiana a +125 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.