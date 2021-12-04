How to watch SEC Championship game via live online stream: Alabama vs. Georgia

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs meet up this week for the SEC Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. This game could mark a changing of the guard in the SEC.

Alabama (11-1, 7-1 SEC) hasn’t really looked like the Alabama we’re used to. While they’re still a dominant force, they’ve been inconsistent throughout the season. Losing to a Texas A&M team that isn’t all that good and letting an average Auburn team take them to the wire in the Iron Bowl last week. They’ve also gone toe to toe with Florida and LSU, two teams who have since fired their head coaches. Things like that don’t normally happen to Bama and the Crimson Tide will face far and away their biggest test this weekend.

Georgia (12-0 8-0 SEC) is by far the best team in college football this season. It’s really not particularly close. The offense has been great, scoring over 40 points per game. But where this unit really shines is on the defensive side of the ball. The Bulldogs have allowed 83 points the entire season. Just take in how absurd that is for a moment. They’ve shut out three teams and have held six other teams to 10 points or fewer this year. Just give them the national title now and have teams 2-5 fight it out for second place.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -255 on the moneyline. That makes Alabama a +205 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.