Houston vs. Cincinnati picks and best bets for the American Conference Championship

The Cincinnati Bearcats could make history with a win in the AAC Championship Game with the potential to be the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff on Saturday, December 4th. They will host a Houston Cougars team that has just one loss on the season from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Houston: 29 overall, 43 offense, 15 defense

Cincinnati: 5 overall, 13 offense, 10 defense

Injury update

Houston

WR KeSean Carter - Questionable (undisclosed)

Cincinnati

K Cole Smith - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Michael Young Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Houston: 7-5 ATS

Cincinnati: 7-5 ATS

Total

Houston: Over 7-5

Cincinnati: Over 5-7

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Houston: 70 overall, 75 offense, 65 defense

Cincinnati: 48 overall, 50 offense, 50 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Cincinnati -10.5

Total: 53

Moneyline: Cincinnati -450, Houston +340

Opening line: Cincinnati -10.5

Opening total: 55

Weather

51 degrees, 8 MPH wind, 13% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 54.5

Dana Holgorsen is known as more of an offensive head coach, but Houston has played extremely well defensively this season. The Cougars rank No. 10 in opponent yards per play allowed, and Cincinnati ranks even better at No. 4. With two top-10 defenses, it’s hard to take anything but the under in Saturday’s matchup.

