Wake Forest vs. Pitt picks and best bets for the ACC Championship

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Pittsburgh Panthers are both entering Saturday night’s ACC Championship Game after 10-win seasons in a huge year for both programs. This game features the highest point total of the conference title games on Saturday and will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Wake Forest: 32 overall, 6 offense, 90 defense

Pitt: 11 overall, 7 offense, 33 defense

Injury update

Wake Forest

No new injuries to report

Pitt

WR Jaylon Barden - Day-to-day (undisclosed)

WR Taysir Mack - Day-to-day (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Wake Forest: 6-6 ATS

Pitt: 9-3 ATS

Total

Wake Forest: Over 6-6

Pitt: Over 8-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Wake Forest: 64 overall, 64 offense, 60 defense

Pitt: 33 overall, 34 offense, 35 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Pittsburgh -3.5

Total: 71

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -160, Wake Forest +140

Opening line: Pittsburgh -3.5

Opening total: 71.5

Weather

73 degrees, 7 MPH wind, 6% chance of rain

The Pick

Pittsburgh -3.5

Wake Forest and Pittsburgh are both led by offense, but we’ll go with the Panthers because the Demon Deacons defense is by far the worst unit on the field on Saturday night. Wake Forest allowed at least 42 points in three straight games heading into last week’s win over the Boston College Eagles. On the season, the Demon Deacons No. 94 in opponent yards per play, so it’s tough to bet on a defense that has proven to be unreliable over that large of a sample size.

