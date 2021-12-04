Iowa vs. Michigan picks and best bets for the Big Ten Championship

The Big Ten Championship Game will be the final matchup on Saturday that has any impact on the College Football Playoff, so a ton of eyeballs will be on the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and the Wolverines would earn their first trip to the Playoff in program history with a win.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Iowa: 21 overall, 92 offense, 4 defense

Michigan: 4 overall, 17 offense, 7 defense

Injury update

Iowa

No new injuries to report

Michigan

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Iowa: 7-5 ATS

Michigan: 10-2 ATS

Total

Iowa: Over 5-7

Michigan: Over 6-6

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Iowa: 42 overall, 38 offense, 44 defense

Michigan: 17 overall, 17 offense, 18 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -11.5

Total: 43.5

Moneyline: Michigan -490, Iowa +360

Opening line: Michigan -10.5

Opening total: 44

The Pick

Under 43.5

It would’ve been great to get this number at the key number of 44, but points could be at a premium on Saturday night. Iowa has one of the worst offenses in the country, as the Hawkeyes rank No. 121 in opponent yards per play this season. Michigan runs the ball on 60.2% of offensive snaps, which is the 20th highest rate, so possessions will be limited.

