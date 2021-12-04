Utah State vs. San Diego State picks and best bets for Mountain West Championship

The Mountain West Championship game is set for Saturday in Carson, CA, as the No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs will face off with the Utah State Aggies at Dignity Health Sports Park. The championship battle will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Fox.

San Diego State (11-1, 7-1 MWC) wrapped up its regular season last Friday, taking down Boise State with a 27-16 victory in a game that had a 9 a.m. local start time. Defensively, the Aztecs stifled the Broncos offense to just 4.1 yards per play and came away with three interceptions. Jesse Matthews was the star of SDSU’s offense, hauling in nine receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown. Super punter Matt Araiza had six punts for an average of 47.5 yards but he miss two field goal attempts.

Utah State (9-3, 6-2 MWC) wrapped up a resurgent season under first-year head coach Blake Anderson last week with a 35-10 victory over New Mexico. Logan Bonner went off for 306 yards and five touchdowns on the night. Defensively, the Aggies held the Lobos to just 186 yards on 2.8 yards per play.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Utah State: 80th overall, 76th offense, 95th defense

San Diego State: 39th overall, 95th offense, 9th defense

Injury update

Utah State

QB Andrew Peasley Questionable - Undisclosed

OL Jacob South Questionable - Knee

San Diego State

No new injuries to report.

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Utah State: 8-4 ATS

San Diego State: 6-5-1 ATS

Total

Utah State: Over 5-7

San Diego State: Over 5-7

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: San Diego State -6

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: San Diego State -225, Utah State +185

Opening line: San Diego State -5

Opening total: 50.5

Weather

63 degrees, 8 MPH Winds, Partly Cloudy

The Pick

Under 49.5

San Diego State boasts a Top 5 defense in SP+ and at home with a conference title on the line, it should keep Logan Bonner in check as its offense tries to control the game by playing at a slow pace. Hammer the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.