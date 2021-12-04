Appalachian State vs. Louisiana picks and best bets for Sun Belt Championship

The Sun Belt Championship Game is set for Saturday in cajun country as the No. 24 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers for the league championship. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Louisiana (11-1, 8-0 Sun Belt) capped the regular season last Saturday with a 21-16 victory over in-state rival Louisiana-Monroe. The Cajuns were fairly even with the Warhawks from a total yardage standpoint, but was more efficient offensively by averaging 6.2 yards per play vs. their 4.4. Their matchup against App. State on Saturday is, of course, going to be the swan song for head coach Billy Napier, who accepted the position at Florida this past Sunday. He’ll try to go out on a high note.

Appalachian State (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) ended the regular season with a win last Saturday, thumping hated rival Georgia Southern 27-3 at home. Receiver Thomas Hennigan had himself an explosive ballgame, catching three passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Special teams also came through as Jalen Virgil housed a kick return for a touchdown in this one.

This is the third time in four years that Louisiana has met Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Championship Game. The two teams previously met in Lafayette on October 12 when the Cajuns demolished the Mountaineers 41-13. App quarterback Chase Brice was picked off twice as their offense was limited to just 211 yards on 3.8 yards per play.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Appalachian State: 31st overall, 45th offense, 31st defense

Louisiana: 57th overall, 55th offense, 41st defense

Injury update

Appalachian State

No new injuries to report.

Louisiana

RB T.J. Wisham Day-to-day - Illness

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Appalachian State: 8-4 ATS

Louisiana: 5-7 ATS

Total

Appalachian State: Over 5-7

Louisiana: Over 3-9

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Appalachian State -2.5

Total: 52

Moneyline: Appalachian State -145, Louisiana-Lafayette +125

Opening line: Appalachian State -2

Opening total: 52.5

Weather

77 degrees, 4 MPH Winds SE, Partly Cloudy

The Pick

Louisiana +2.5

There’s a question of how focused the Ragin’ Cajuns will be with the hoopla surrounding Napier’s accepted the head coaching gig at Florida this week. With this being at home and them playing a team that they beat earlier in the season, they’ll be up for keeping this a tight one and covering, if not outright winning.

