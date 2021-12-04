10 Arkansas vs. Little Rock: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Arkansas Razorbacks keep looking like a force in the SEC under Eric Musselman should be able to coast past Little Rock Saturday. The question is whether the Razorbacks overlook the Trojans with a showdown against Oklahoma looming.

Musselman has been able to assemble a talented group in Fayetteville, with transfers making up a large portion of the current roster. Au’Diese Toney and Chris Lykes are two of those transfers making an immediate impact but JD Notae remains the centerpiece of this team. As long as he’s healthy, the Razorbacks will be a contender for conference and national accolades.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Little Rock

When: Saturday, December 4th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arkansas -27

Total: 148

The Pick

Arkansas -27

The Razorbacks are getting plus value due to the massive spread so there’s no reason to bet against that. Arkansas is the home team here and should coast to a victory. The Trojans are .500 on the season and should be an easy out, even if the Razorbacks come out of the gate slow. Take Arkansas against the spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.