17 UConn vs. Grambling: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 17 UConn Huskies have just one loss on their resume heading into their first game of December, and oddsmakers suggest they won’t be in much danger of falling to the Grambling State Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

UConn’s lone loss came against the Michigan State Spartans in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thanksgiving Day, and their biggest win came in double overtime against the Auburn Tigers the previous night. The Huskies have suffered some unfortunate injuries recently as Tyrese Martin will be out a few weeks with a wrist injury, and Adama Sanogo battled through a lower abdominal strain in the previous game and could be out a couple weeks.

Grambling is 3-5 on the season without a ton of competition. The Tigers faced the Texas Tech Red Raiders and lost 88-62, and they were hammered by the Iowa State Cyclones 82-47 earlier this season. Danya Kingsby is the team’s leading scorer with 12.1 points per game.

How to watch UConn vs. Grambling

When: Saturday, December 4th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut

TV: FS2

Where to live stream online: FOX Sports, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -24

Total: 138

The Pick

UConn -24

Head coach Dan Hurley called out the way his team played earlier this week in a close win over Maryland-Eastern Shore, calling his team soft in a lot of aspects. That should be enough to fire up this Huskies team that should be able to a handle Grambling team that will enter at No. 329 in the latest KenPom ratings even if UConn has a few of their top players out.

