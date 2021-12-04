4 Baylor vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 4 Baylor Bears haven’t seen the floor since Black Friday, and they are as big of favorites as you’ll see in their home matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday afternoon.

Baylor has knocked off a few quality programs this season including the Stanford Cardinal, Arizona State Sun Devils, VCU Rams and Michigan State Spartans to get inside the top five. There hasn’t been much of a step back from last year’s national title team as they’ve gotten off to a 7-0 start.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will enter Saturday’s game as one of the worst teams in college basketball according to the latest KenPom ratings. The Golden Lions are No. 357 out of 358 Division 1 teams and have a 1-8 record to this point of the season.

How to watch Baylor vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

When: Saturday, December 4th, 5 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

TV: Big 12 Network, ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -40

Total: 144.5

The Pick

Arkansas-Pine Bluff +40

I’m not going to find a stat that shows one of the worst teams in college basketball to have an advantage over one of the best aside from the fact that Arkansas-Pine Bluff is getting a 40-point head start. That helps. For as bad as the Golden Lions’ numbers look, they lost by just 13 points to the Creighton Bluejays. in the season opener and kept it within 20 earlier this week in a loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

