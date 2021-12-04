22 Michigan State vs. Toledo: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Michigan State Spartans have started to find their footing early in this college basketball season but could be on upset alert when they host the Toledo Rockets Saturday in East Lansing. The Rockets are 6-1 this season and have one of the best scorers in the country in Ryan Rollins.

Michigan State’s experience has carried it so far this year. Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. will be the pivotal players in this matchup, so expect Michigan State to run everything through them. Can Malik Hall be a reliable third option in a game that is likely to test the Spartans?

Aside from Rollins, the Rockets do have two other important players in JT Shumate and Setric Millner Jr. They’ll be responsible for handling Michigan State on the interior, which tends to be the issue for mid-major programs when they visit the powerhouse schools.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Toledo

When: Saturday, December 4th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -13.5

Total: 146

The Pick

Toledo +13.5

Even though Michigan State has more talent on paper and is the home team, this is a tough Toledo squad. The Rockets are more than just Rollins when it comes to scoring the ball, which makes them different from most successful mid-majors. The Spartans might ultimately win this game but expect Toledo to keep things close throughout the contest. Back the Rockets against the spread here.

