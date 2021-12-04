20 USC vs. Washington State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The USC Trojans have parlayed last season’s tournament success into a strong start this season and hope to make another statement when they face the Washington State Cougars in a rare early conference showdown. The Trojans are 7-0 on the season entering this game, while Washington State is 6-1.

USC has four players averaging double figures, including Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Mobley. If that duo can stay healthy, the Trojans will be in the mix for big things in the conference and nationally. Andy Enfield has seemingly underwhelmed in his time at USC but last year’s holdovers make this one of his most dangerous teams yet.

Washington State is off to an impressive start, until you look at the schedule. It’s been easy games along with a truly abysmal showing from Arizona State to boost the Cougars’ record. The team does have balance with three players averaging double figures, but there’s no star talent capable of singlehandedly winning games.

How to watch USC vs. Washington State

When: Saturday, December 4th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, Washington

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -1.5

Total: 138

The Pick

USC -1.5

This is a very low spread considering the talent gap on paper between the two teams. Washington State is getting some points as the home team but the Trojans are the play here. Enfield’s group is more versatile and has experienced than Washington State. USC is the pick against the spread here.

