3 Gonzaga vs. #16 Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide meet Saturday in a high-profile non-conference showdown hoping to grab another statement win early in the season. The game is technically on a neutral site but could qualify as a road game for the Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs seem poised for yet another deep tournament run despite losing some talent players from last season’s runner-up team. Chet Holmgren has looked the part as the No. 1 player in his class, and Drew Timme continues to be a solid interior presence. Let’s see if Alabama’s guards can make both players uncomfortable defensively.

The Crimson Tide will rely on Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly to pull off the upset here. The guards have been Alabama’s best players but this is a completely different challenge. After a surprising loss to Iona on Thanksgiving, the Crimson Tide could use a big win.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Alabama

When: Saturday, December 4th, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -9.5

Total: 160.5

The Pick

Gonzaga -9.5 (+100)

It’s rare to get plus odds on a favorite against the spread, but bettors should be happy about this one. Gonzaga is the better team and showed it can hold its own against a quality opponent in a loss to Duke. Alabama has talent but the Bulldogs are a bad matchup. Take Gonzaga against the spread.

