19 Iowa State vs. Creighton: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Iowa State Cyclones head to Omaha Saturday to face off against the Creighton Bluejays in one of the more underrated matchups of the day. The Cyclones are hoping to rebound from a disastrous 2020-21 season, while the Bluejays try to maintain their consistency as one of the best mid-major programs in the country.

Iowa State’s offense is typicaly its calling card but the Cyclones are leaning on their defense early this season. Izaiah Brockington is the man to watch, averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. If the Cyclones can consistently get him going, it could open up opportunities for others who haven’t quite gotten going yet.

The Bluejays have a star duo with Ryan Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner as an inside-outside combination. Creighton does also have two other players averaging double figures and move the ball well as a group. This will be the toughest test yet for this team ahead of games against BYU, Arizona State and Villanova.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Creighton

When: Saturday, December 4th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Creighton -6.5

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Creighton -6.5

Even though they aren’t the ranked team in this encounter, the Bluejays are favored against the spread. They’re rated above the Cyclones in the KenPom ratings, so it seems many believe Iowa State’s undefeated mark is more smoke than fire. Back the home team against the spread here.

