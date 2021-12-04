Saint Joseph’s vs. Villanova: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Villanova Wildcats are hoping to build off a Sweet 16 appearance from a season ago and look the part early as they meet Saint Joseph’s Saturday. The Wildcats will try not to look ahead in this game, with Syracuse and Baylor coming up on the schedule.

Guards and three-point shooting seem to be a requirement for good Villanova teams. This is no different, with Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore leading the way. The Wildcats have six players shooting 37.0 percent or better from behind the arc, so this could turn into a blowout quickly.

How to watch Saint Joseph’s vs. No. 6 Villanova

When: Saturday, December 4th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports Go, Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -22

Total: 143

The Pick

Villanova -22

The Wildcats might start out overlooking Saint Joseph’s and thinking ahead but eventually should wake up and coast in this one. Villanova’s balance and three-point shooting will be too much for the opposition, and the Wildcats should cover the spread here.

